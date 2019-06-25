Wanda Pascal re-elected chief of Tetlit Gwich'in Council

Wanda Pascal has been re-elected chief of the Tetlit Gwich'in Council in Fort McPherson.

Pascal had 151 ballots cast in her favour on Monday, beating candidates Ruby McDonald who got 119 votes and Connie Alexie who received 29 votes.

"I guess that means to me that my people have confidence in me and they're happy with the work I'm doing," said Pascal. "That gives me more strength, that gives me encouragement to move forward and keep doing what I'm doing."

Electoral officer Grace Martin has been involved with elections for nearly two decades.

She said to her knowledge, Monday's election was the first all female race for chief of the Tetlit Gwich'in Council.

Pascal was pleased to see an all-women slate of candidates.

"It was really good," she said. "I see a lot of woman stepping up lately to do stuff, not only in our community, but other communities."

The chief encouraged women to run in the upcoming Northwest Territories election.

"If you are thinking about it, go for it," she said. "Go and do it. It's nothing to just put your name forward and see what happens."

Pascal said she plans to stand up for the Gwich'in people and fight to protect the caribou for future generations. She wants to preserve traditional knowledge, as well.

Six councillors were also elected on Monday.

Phillip J. Kay received 218 votes, followed by Richard John Blake with 188 votes, Stanley Snowshoe, who got 177 votes, Richard Wilson with 141 votes, Willie Blake with 123 votes and Billy Wilson, who got 110 votes.

A total of 14 people ran for seats on council.