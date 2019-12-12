Destruction Bay man dies in Kluane Lake after his snowmobile falls through ice

A man from Destruction Bay, Y.T., has died after his snowmobile went through the ice on Kluane Lake in southwest Yukon.

Yukon RCMP found the body of Walter Egg, 68, on Dec. 10, two days after he was reported missing by his family. He was last seen leaving his house by snowmobile.

Egg's body was recovered on Dec. 11 from the north end of Kluane Lake across from Destruction Bay, about 250 metres from shore.

The Yukon Coroner's Service said in a statement that Egg was travelling over an unstable patch of ice when his snowmobile broke through, sending him and the machine into the lake. Egg died in the cold water.

Heather Jones, chief coroner, said she and the Haines Junction RCMP are continuing to investigate the incident.

The RCMP and coroner's service are reminding the public to take appropriate safety precautions when travelling on or near water. That includes travelling in daylight, checking ice thickness, and carrying appropriate survival gear and a communication device.