Walrus tongue tests positive for trichinella in Rankin Inlet

People in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, are being warned that a walrus tongue has tested positive for trichinella.

An advisory from the territorial Department of Health sent out Friday says anyone who has eaten uncooked walrus recently, and has experienced stomach pain, muscle pain, diarrhea, swollen eyelids, sweating and weakness, may be infected with trichinella, "a parasite that causes worm disease."

Anyone with these symptoms should let their health care provider know if they have eaten uncooked walrus.

The advisory says testing the walrus can prevent people from contracting trichinella, and before eating walrus that someone else has caught, people should ask if it has been tested.

Trichinella can only be killed by cooking the meat, says the advisory. Freezing or fermenting will not kill it.