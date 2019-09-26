Skip to Main Content
Pilots fined for flying low over walruses on Alaska beach
North

Pilots fined for flying low over walruses on Alaska beach

Two pilots have been fined $3,000 apiece for flying airplanes low over walruses on shore near Point Lay, Alaska, two years ago.

Low-flying aircraft can cause stampedes that crush young animals

The Associated Press ·
Two pilots were fined in Alaska for flying airplanes low over walruses on shore near Point Lay in 2017. (U.S. Geological Survey/AP)

Two pilots have been fined $3,000 apiece for flying airplanes low over walruses on shore near Point Lay, Alaska, two years ago.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service spokeswoman Andrea Medeiros says names of the pilots who disturbed walruses can't be released but didn't explain why.

Residents of Point Lay in September 2017 saw two airplanes flying near resting walruses.

Cameras that monitor the marine mammals captured photos of the airplanes and walruses leaving the remote beach in response.

Low-flying aircraft can cause stampedes that crush young animals.

Walruses' preferred habitat is sea ice. Ice since 2007 has retreated beyond the shallow continental shelf to water too deep for walruses to dive for clams.

Walruses this year began showing up on shore in July. On Saturday, about 40,000 walruses were near Point Lay.

Some 35,000 walrus gather on shore near Point Lay, Alaska, in 2014. (Corey Accardo/Associated Press)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.