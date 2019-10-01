Skip to Main Content
Caroline Cochrane, Caroline Wawzonek win, Wally Schumann unseated
North·Breaking

Caroline Cochrane, Caroline Wawzonek win, Wally Schumann unseated

Rocky Simpson takes Hay River South. Katrina Nokleby and Caitlin Cleveland win in Yellowknife ridings.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|