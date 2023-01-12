Vuntut Gwitchin chief says community in 'dire situation' with substance use crisis

Pauline Frost, chief of the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation in the Yukon, says her community is no different from many others in the territory right now as it grapples with a substance use crisis.

'We're in a dire situation, like most Yukon communities," Frost said.

"We've seen a significant rise of opioids in our community. We've had a few opioid deaths associated with toxic drugs — not in community, but with citizens of our community."

Last week, the First Nation became the latest in the territory to make an emergency declaration. It's intended to recognize the substance use crisis in Old Crow and among members outside the community, to make a call for action, and to mobilize resources to respond to the crisis.

"In that statement we defined some protocols," Frost said. "And that is to look at prevention, education, harm reduction. Looking also at treatment and recovery support. We truly need to look at expanding the scope of care for addicts."

Frost said ultimately, her First Nation wants to remove illicit drugs from the community.

"We're asking for help," she told CBC News. "We are fortunate in that we haven't had an opioid death in our community yet, and we're absolutely doing everything that we can to ensure that never happens. But that is never guaranteed either."

The First Nation's emergency declaration came on the same day that Yukon's chief coroner announced that four people from three different communities had died within a span of four days last week. The coroner all were believed to be related to substance use.

Bronte Renwick-Shields, executive director of Blood Ties Four Directions, said her organization supports the Vuntut Gwitchin declaration. Blood Ties Four Directions helps Whitehorse's most vulnerable by creating opportunities for people to have equal access to health and wellness.

"We recognize that this is an emergency and that we are losing too many Yukoners," said Renwick-Shields.

Blood Ties Four Directions offers drug testing through its outreach van and a supervised consumption site in Whitehorse. It also provides education and prevention support in the communities but doesn't have direct service delivery outside of Whitehorse.

Renwick-Shields agrees with Frost that more supports and resources are needed to really make a dent in the territory's substance use crisis.

Blood Ties Four Directions offers drug testing through its outreach van in Whitehorse. (Submitted by Emily Jones)

"I think there are a few key things that we're missing in terms of our response," she told CBC News. "One of which being a comprehensive, accessible safe supply program.

"If you went into the liquor store and bought a case of beer and instead you were given Everclear, that would change your experience with that substance and could cause you harm. And that's currently what people who are using drugs that they are purchasing at a street level are experiencing right now — and there isn't an alternative of providing them with a safe supply."

Renwick-Shields said decriminalization of substances could also be considered.

"We know that decriminalization has been shown to be a factor in reducing harms associated with substance use," she said.

"When people fear criminalization and when an activity is illegal, it both increases stigma and reduces people's access to support."

Like Frost, Renwick-Shields said expanding access to detox, and treatment services to communities outside of Whitehorse, are an important part of addressing the crisis.

Treatment services expanding, health minister says

Yukon's Health Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee said her government is currently working on just that.

"We have expanded the opioid treatment services that's here in Whitehorse," she said. "We're working to expand it in communities."

McPhee said her government is looking at safe supply programs for the communities outside of Whitehorse.

"It's important to remember that safer supply requires an assessment by a physician and then a prescription, and then a place to obtain those drugs on a regular basis. It works a bit better in Whitehorse. What we're working on now is to make sure that we could expand that into communities."

She said that could be through health centres, or certified individuals who could run and maintain the program.

"Not every community has a pharmacist ... or pharmacy. It is a bit of a limitation, but we're working to make sure that's the case."

Tracy-Anne McPhee is Yukon's minister of Health and Social Services. (Paul Tukker/CBC)

McPhee said as her government works together with community partners, it's important that Yukoners use their own due diligence if they choose to take illicit substances.

She said people should never use alone, and should always have a naloxone kit on hand.

"Every time you choose to use a substance of which you're not completely aware, you're taking your life in your hands.I mean, I don't know how to say the message any more seriously than that, or warn of the danger any more than that. It's absolutely critical."

If you're struggling with addiction and want support contact the Blood Ties Four Directions outreach van at 334-1647, or visit the Whitehorse supervised consumption site at 6189-6th Ave