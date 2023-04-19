Friends, admirers remember former Vuntut Gwitchin chief and MLA Robert Bruce Jr.

The community of Old Crow, Yukon, has lost a leader and pillar of the community.

Robert Bruce Jr. died on Sunday at the age of 74.

Bruce was chief of the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation from 1992 to 1996. During his time as chief, he was a part of the signing of the Vuntut Gwitchin's self government agreement in 1995.

Bruce also represented the electoral district of Vuntut Gwitchin in the Yukon Legislative Assembly from 1996 to 2000, as a member of the NDP. He was also Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

Outside of his political life, Bruce was known as a storyteller. He was fluent in Gwich'in and played a large role in translating and interpreting for the Vuntut Gwitchin Oral History Project.

Annie Blake is the current MLA for Vuntut Gwitchin. She said she's known Bruce her entire life.

Bruce was a close friend to Blake's parents which led to them spending a lot of time together.

"I've always known Robert to be like a comical kind of guy," she said. "He always had the best stories to share about time out on the land, or stories of watching his son Phillip grow up with our generation."

Blake also said Bruce was very community-driven.

"He was never afraid to speak up in meetings to talk about the issues," she said.

"He always brought it back to you know, who we are as Gwich'in people, what's important to us in terms of protecting our lands, our natural environment, our resources, our fish, our waters. And Robert really advocated for the future, ensuring that you know, the children that are not here yet have a future to look forward to."

Vuntut Gwitchin MLA Annie Blake remembers Bruce as a great storyteller, and someone who was 'never afraid to speak up.' (Submitted by Yukon NDP)

Blake said she is grateful for the visit she had with Bruce the last time she visited Old Crow in February. She said that the community has lost a wealth of knowledge but said Bruce's legacy will live on through his family, his community, and the history of the Yukon.

"I can see him sitting in his chair with his hair slicked back," Blake said. "His cup of coffee steaming away beside him ... and his half a smile as he's listening to me talk.

"Yeah, I'll never forget all he's contributed."

'An aura about him'

Peter Mather, a teacher and photographer from Whitehorse, told CBC News that Bruce was a mentor to him.

"I got my teaching degree and two days later I was teaching in Old Crow," Mather said. "Robert came to my classroom for half a day every week and he would teach the kids, the boys, traditional First Nations cultural stuff."

Bruce was a 'really accepting, calm person,' according to another longtime friend, photographer Peter Mather. (Submitted by Peter Mather)

Mather said Bruce made him feel welcome in the new environment. Mather would often go out on the land with him, and the two enjoyed occasional dinners at each other's houses.

Mather said it didn't take long for them to develop a lifelong friendship.

"He's a guy who's like a really accepting, calm person," he said. "He makes everyone who is around him feel really comfortable and he's just got an aura about him. He was a really, really great person."

Mather said if he could tell Bruce one more thing, it would be that "the whole community is so proud of him and have always been so proud of him."

Vuntut Gwitchin Chief Pauline Frost says there haven't been many leaders like Bruce.

She said Bruce would always lead with his heart. She also said he lived a life of service, in a way not seen in the community before.

"We speak often about our leaders," Frost said. "We speak often of our elders, but no one in our history has ever gone through the full cycle of councillor, MLA, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, chief of our Nation, chair of the elders council, signatory to our self government agreement.

"All of that really just, I think, exemplifies Robert's contribution."

Frost said for her, Bruce was also a mentor and a guide. He was someone she looked up to and would try to emulate as she pursued her own political career.

Vuntut Gwitchin Chief Pauline Frost, seen here being sworn into office in January, said Bruce was a mentor and guide to her as she began her own political career. (Vuntut Gwitchin Government)

"He certainly shed a lot of light for me on what it means to be a leader of our community," Frost said. "What it means to be a humble leader, but also to look at his contribution to the Nation and never, ever looking for acknowledgement or accolades.

"He just did it because he genuinely loved and cared for people in that way."

A funeral service for Bruce will be held on Friday in Old Crow.

Frost said a ceremony to honour Bruce's life and contributions will be held sometime in May.