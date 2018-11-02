Voting for Deninu K'ue First Nation chief, councillors underway in Fort Resolution

Members of the Deninu K'ue First Nation in Fort Resolution, N.W.T., are voting Thursday to choose their representatives on council.

They can vote in the boardroom of the First Nation's office, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Louis Balsillie, the incumbent chief, and Sharon Lafferty are running for chief.

Lafferty is also running to become one of three councillors, along with Kevin Boucher, Bradley King, Tori Lafferty, Dave Pierrot, Robert Sayine Sr., and Patrick Simon.

All positions are for a four-year term. The minimum voting age is 18.

Raymond King, the electoral officer, said members do not need to bring an ID card, and voting has to be done in person.

About 470 people live in Fort Resolution, according to Statistics Canada.