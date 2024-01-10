Kugluktuk community member planning youth music workshop is hopeful for funding

A woman in Kugluktuk, Nunavut is trying to organize an extensive music workshop for local youth that would also support the high school in getting new instruments and sound equipment.

"It's to … empower kids, music is life, they need music in their lives. Maybe it will boost their mental health," said Megan Klengenberg.

She has organized multiple similar events including square dancing, jigging and jam sessions.

But the potential two-week event for high school aged kids isn't a guarantee, as it needs funding approval from the Nunavut government.

Klengenberg said she's put together a proposal and is applying for just over $100,000 for the event. The money would go toward instructors, as well as instruments and sound equipment which would be donated to the Kugluktuk High School after the workshop ends.

Daryl Thomas, the Kugluktuk High School principal, said the workshop would help with the music program.

He said they're "excited to welcome" the instructors for the event.

The instruments they're wanting include fiddles, a keyboard, guitars and a drum set. They're also hoping for recording equipment and sound foam.

"If the government is smart they should take this proposal because it's going to benefit the students and many people's lives in the community just from gathering and learning," said Klengenberg.

There would be some instructors coming from outside of town, including a sound recording artist from Ottawa. Klengenberg said she is still looking for a few fiddle instructors.

Dancing would also be a part of the workshop thanks to a couple square dance teachers.

Klengenberg said if it goes ahead, the workshop will open with a feast and dance and would close with another dance, where the students would show what they've learned.

The planned dates for the workshop are Feb. 19-23 and Feb. 26-29 and it would take place at the high school.