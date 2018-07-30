Volunteer firefighter killed during call in Pond Inlet last week

A volunteer firefighter has died during a call in Pond Inlet, Nunavut.

There are few details about Lutie Macpa's death. According to Joshua Katsak, the mayor of Pond Inlet, Macpa died on July 23 while responding to a fire call.

He had many years of volunteer firefighting service.​ In Inuktitut, Katsak said Macpa was second in command of the volunteer fire department, and his legacy is profound.

Katsak said Macpa will be missed and the hamlet is in mourning. Macpa's family has arrived in the community for the funeral service.

Katsak said the hamlet office will be closed for the funeral service. The community has a population of about 1,600.

Nunavut's acting deputy minister of Community and Government Services, Eiryn Devereaux, said it's hard to confirm 100 per cent, but there are no other known incidents of volunteer firefighters being killed in the line of duty in the territory.