N.W.T. coroner IDs Behchoko woman found dead in burning structure

The Northwest Territories deputy chief coroner has confirmed the identity of the woman found in a burning shed in Behchoko last week.

In an email Friday morning, Adriana Zibolenova confirmed the woman's identity as 41-year-old Vivian Wanazah.

Police and the local fire department responded to the shed fire on a residential property Saturday morning where the woman was later found dead.

In an earlier interview with the CBC, Behchoko resident Daphne Mantla described Wanazah as "happy" and "smiling."

Zibolenova said the exact cause of Wanazah's death has not been determined and that the case is still under investigation by the coroner's office and the office of the Fire Marshal assisted by the RCMP. She said that results can take anywhere from four to six months.

Zibolenova said Wanazah's body has been sent to Edmonton for a postmortem examination.

With files from Walter Strong