Visits suspended at Iqaluit jail over scabies case

Visits to an Iqaluit jail have been suspended due to a single case of scabies, according to Nunavut's Department of Justice.

The department confirmed the restriction to CBC North in an email.

All in-person visits to the Aaqqigiarvik Correctional Healing Facility are temporarily suspended.

"This precautionary measure was taken in response to the confirmation of a scabies case in one of the clients," the department wrote.

The suspension has been in place since Saturday. The scabies case was found on the same day, the department said.

"It's important to note that this visit restriction applies exclusively to the Aaqqigiarvik facility, where a single client has been diagnosed with scabies," the department wrote.

Video visits are also being arranged during the suspension, the department said.

"The Aaqqigiarvik facility's dedicated staff and healthcare professionals are diligently working to address the situation," the department wrote.

"The Corrections division of the Department of Justice will be updating restrictions on visits to clients of the ACHF as the situation requires."