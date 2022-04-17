Virtual service is here to stay: Yukon's United Church hosts hybrid ceremony for Easter

Over the past two years, The United Church of Canada in Whitehorse has pivoted their Sunday service to adhere to public health restrictions.

Now, ordained minister Beverly Brazier says the church is planning to keep virtual ceremonies for the foreseeable future, "even if everything were to open up fully."

"We've realized how important that online presence is," she said. "There are all kinds of people with mobility issues or social anxiety or people who just want to come and check us out in a safe way."

Easter weekend was no exception. The church planned to host a drive-through on Saturday so members who wished to join virtually could pick up bread and juice for Easter's Sunday Communion.

Easter is a 2,000-year-old Christian tradition that commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The night before being crucified, Christians believe he had one last supper with his disciples where he broke bread and distributed it among the people.

"We use a common loaf, one loaf," explained Brazier. "So because of COVID-19, many people still don't feel confident or safe, so they worship with us online. And we thought, how cool would it be to share the same loaf as much as possible?"

The idea was to offer members muffin-style buns made from the same dough to pick up for Sunday service. However, due to some logistical miscommunication, this initiative did not come to fruition.

"It was a good idea, but it's not going to happen at least this year," said Brazier.

The Sunday service will still take place in a hybrid format with Facebook Live and in-person option.

"Our choir is together for the first time since COVID-19, so they're going to sing and there'll be some special music as well," said Brazier.

Two dancers rehearsing Easter Sunday's choreographed dance for the first full in-person ceremony at The United Church of Canada, located on Main Street. The choir will also be reunited for the first time since the pandemic began. (Sissi De Flaviis)

As a final Easter event, The United Church will host a service on Monday from Swan Haven in Marsh Lake.