POINT OF VIEW: How the pandemic affected an N.W.T. musician and her creativity

This story is part of a series marking one year of COVID-19 in the North.

Andrea Bettger was my first fiddle teacher and has had a huge influence on my playing.

After graduating from the Fiddle Cats program, the youth fiddle orchestra she leads, I'm back helping her teach the new group of kids that took my place.

I got the chance to sit down with her to talk about her experience and the impact this past year has had on her music.

Bettger was well into recording and mixing her second album, Bush Chords, until the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to hit pause.

The first few months took such a toll that the violinist, who has been teaching fiddle in the North for almost 20 years, that she stopped playing altogether.

"I didn't make a decision to quit playing, but there was just no inspiration there and any time I thought about creating and performing it just made me feel depressed," she said.

It wasn't until being offered the opportunity to perform virtually for the Canada Day celebrations in Yellowknife, that she picked the instrument back up again.

"I realized that I probably should start playing my instrument again, just for the really basic fear that I had to get ready to play in front of people again," she said. "From there things started to open up a bit more so … my violin and I became friends again."

An appreciation for live music

Bettger began playing at the Northern Arts and Cultural Centre (NACC) as a supporting musician, once it received approval to open its doors. It was a bit different than when she'd played there in the past, with her band.

"As far as my own music and my own creative pursuits, I didn't do as much of that, but I was still being fulfilled doing music, making up my own parts. It still was very meaningful for me."

It also gave Bettger the opportunity to play in front of a crowd again.

"Music does exist without an audience, but I don't think it should," said Bettger. "I was really resistant to go to the online world for what I do and I'm going to continue to be that way. I participate in that stuff, I dabble in it, but that's not where I desire to go."

Her latest project, a concert celebrating both master and up-and-coming fiddlers of the N.W.T., takes place this weekend at the NACC.

It will feature other N.W.T. fiddlers, including Angus Beaulieu, Thomas Manuel, Stanley Beaulieu, Wesley Hardisty, Micheal Francis as well as current and former members of the Fiddle Cats, including myself.

"Emotionally, it's been important for me to revisit these things and then look at myself now and look at where my music is now and tip my hat to these people, because they really influenced the way that I play," she said.

Adapt or sink

I was really excited to sit down with Bettger and hear her experience through this weird time.

It was comforting to know I wasn't the only one having trouble finding the energy to play or even take my instrument out of its case those first few months. I really related to what she was saying about opportunities being a great motivator. The only reason I touched my fiddle was because I was teaching lessons online and practicing for online performances and collaborations.

Bettger is just starting to feel her own creative drive come back.

She was recently awarded a Northwest Territories Arts Council grant and plans to release three singles and a music video. Looking to the future, she's excited to start writing her own music again.

"Maybe some beautiful things will come out of my creative process because of the way this last year has been."

Bettger said one of the biggest lessons she's learned is to keep finding ways to create and experiment.

"Often people don't think about the fact that all of a sudden, things can change and things can change beyond your control," she said.

"You absolutely just have to adapt or sink."