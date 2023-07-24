Haines Junction, Yukon, bakery says injunction on volume, duration of summer concerts not needed

The owners of the Village Bakery and Deli in Haines Junction, Yukon, are defending themselves in court against a proposed injunction from three residents who want to limit the volume and duration of the venue's outdoor summer concerts.

In a response filed to the Yukon Supreme Court late last month, bakery co-owners Rhonda Powell and Christopher Robinson argue there's "no serious question to be tried" in the case. They also filed nine affidavits from other local business owners, residents and arts groups in support of their popular summer concert series, which sees musicians perform outdoors at the bakery on Friday and Saturday nights.

Haines Junction residents Valerie Drummond, Daniel Drummond and John Carney took the bakery to court earlier this year, alleging that some concerts in previous summers were too loud and went too late. The Drummonds live next to the bakery and Valerie Drummond runs a cabin-rental business nearby; they claim some concerts can be heard from inside their home and have also caused the cabin-rental business to suffer.

The plaintiffs are asking for an interim injunction limiting the volume of live outdoor music at the bakery to 55 decibels as measured from the nearest neighbouring property — about the volume of a washing machine or a regular conversation — and a 9 p.m. cut-off.

Powell and Robinson are opposed to that, arguing in their reply that the Drummonds and Carney won't suffer "irreparable harm" and that the bakery and community would "suffer a greater inconvenience" should the injunction be granted.

In an affidavit, Powell acknowledges she once apologized for a concert being too loud in 2021, but that otherwise, performances are a reasonable volume and typically end around 9 to 9:30 p.m., when the village is "still quite active." The affidavit also accuses Daniel Drummond of being "aggressive" during interactions about the concerts and alleges he's harassed the bakery by contacting sponsors and has demanded that no rock music performances be allowed.

Powell's affidavit says excluding one type of music would be "discriminatory" and claims that the plaintiffs have only made demands instead of trying to reach a compromise or agreement.

'I fully support the Village Bakery and the weekend concerts'

The other affidavits describe the summer concerts as a boon to locals, tourists and musicians.

In separate affidavits, Lynn Iler and Martin Laniel, the respective owners of the Raven's Rest Inn and Wanderer's Inn Backpackers Hostel, said their guests have never complained about performances, and that the concerts are actually a draw for visitors.

"I fully support the Village Bakery and the weekend concerts," Laniel's affidavit reads.

"These have become an institution in the community over the years, and for me, they present pride in our town."

A sign posted inside the Village Bakery. (Leslie Amminson/CBC)

St. Elias Chamber of Commerce president Michael Pealow agreed, writing in his affidavit that the bakery concerts "bring new wealth into Haines Junction from outside of the community" and "stimulate local spending while providing healthy entertainment for local residents."

"They are joyful events where local residents gather and reconnect," his affidavit says, adding that media coverage of the lawsuit gave the impression that Haines Junction was an "unreasonable, unstable community" and a bad place for business.

Jazz Yukon executive director Duncan Sinclair, meanwhile, described the injunction in his affidavit as "beyond silly," and that granting it would have a negative impact on the arts community as a whole.

While a hearing of the application for the injunction was initially set for June, court documents indicate that didn't happen and the parties are now in the process of picking a new date.