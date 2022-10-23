Land dispute in Ndilǫ, N.W.T., grows heated after contractor demolishes warehouse

A land dispute in Ndilǫ, N.W.T., nearly came to blows after an excavator began demolishing a warehouse on a lot last week.

Norman Betsina said the tension originates over who owns a plot of land.

He said the lot has been in his family for generations, most recently belonging to his late sister, who passed it to him. However, the Yellowknives Dene First Nation (YKDFN) says the land belongs to it and will be used for a housing project.

Betsina said the dispute has been going on for a while, but it reached a boiling point when contractors showed up to demolish a warehouse on the property while he was at work at the Nechalacho mining project on Oct. 17.

"They didn't have a cup of tea with me or even break bread with me," he said. "They just wanted to take it."

Shalbe Betsina, the daughter of Norman Betsina, filmed the attempted demolition and the heated encounter between Michael Lafferty and a contractor. (Graham Shishkov/CBC)

Betsina said he had built the warehouse with his father and brother when they were children. It was holding his late sister's possessions.

"We're still dealing with my sister's estate. There was locks on the door. And I never gave him permission. They just broke open the door," he said.

Physical threats and racial slur

Betsina's daughter, Shalbe Betsina, was in a course on Oct. 17 when she got a text and call from her stepmom.

"She's like ,'Go down there, go down to the lot because they're taking it,'" she said.

When she arrived, she ran into Betsina's cousin Michael Laferty, who lives across the road from the lot.

Laferty said Betsina had told him to look after the place.

"I ran over there and I told that guy to stop," Laferty said.

Michael Laferty lives across the road from the plot of land that is being disputed. He said his cousin Norman Betsina asked him to make sure nothing happened to the plot while he was at work. Laferty got into a heated argument with a contractor and was called a racial slur. (Graham Shishkov/CBC)

Laferty stood in front of the excavator until the contractor exited the vehicle to confront him. Laferty said the contractor then physically threatened him if he didn't get out of the way.

Shalbe Betsina captured part of the interaction on video.

The 22-minute video starts with Laferty and a contractor swearing at one another. Laferty at one points says "f--king white man" and the contractor responds by calling him a racial slur.

"He was talking down to me like I'm nothing," Laferty said. "That's the way I felt."

WATCH | A heated exchange between Laferty and a contractor was caught on video:

Land dispute gets heated in Ndilǫ, N.W.T. Duration 0:46 Description: Video shot by Shalbe Betsina last week shows Michael Laferty exchange insults with a contractor, who retorted with a racial slur. Norman Betsina, Laferty's cousin, says the Yellowknives Dene First Nation is trying to develop a plot of land that's been in Betsina's family for generations.

The contractor worked for Kavanaugh Bros. Ltd.

Peter Houweling, president and owner of Kavanaugh Bros. Ltd., wrote in an email that the situation is under investigation.

"Upon completion of our investigation, we will be following our code of conduct and disciplinary policies, if required. We take these situations very seriously and we are working together with the YKDFN to resolve this matter."

Lena Black is the assistant CEO of the YKDFN.

She said in an email the YKDFN has harassment-free policy and encourages a safe work environment.

Who owns the land?

Black said in an email that the land Norman Betsina is referring to belongs to the YKDFN, not him.

She said there is a band council resolution for the land to be used for the YKDFN's housing strategy that includes four houses and 11 apartments.

CBC News asked for documents that identify the land as YKDFN's, but none were provided.

Black said the property had a derelict shed that was too close to the school and was considered a fire hazard.

The remainder of a warehouse Norman Betsina had built. The Yellowknives Dene First Nation said the shed was too close to the school and presented a safety hazard and that the property will be the site of future housing development. Betsina said the property has belonged to his family for generations and planned to build a home on it. (Graham Shishkov/CBC)

Norman Betsina said the property has been his family's for generations. He said Dene Law follows the process of passing land and belongings onto family members.

He also showed CBC News a handwritten letter signed by his late sister saying the property would be passed onto him.

Norman Betsina said he plans to get a lawyer and take the matter to civil court.

"It just shows you how much they don't respect people, they don't respect their property. They don't respect our treaty rights, our human rights, you know, all that is violated," he said.

"I want justice."

Norman Betsina holds up a handwritten letter he said was from his sister. The letter said she wants the property to remain in the family. (Graham Shishkov/CBC)

A plan to move back

Norman Betsina currently lives in Yellowknife but had high hopes of returning to Ndilǫ and putting some trailers on the property, where he could be closer to family, including Laferty.

"This is my home. This is my neighbours. This is the people I grew up with," Norman said.

Shalbe, Betsina's daughter, also said she has a long history with the land.

"I lived here, I was born here, I was born on this lot," she said.

"I'm hoping they leave it alone and give it to my dad."

Laferty said he would like to have his cousin live closer.

"He was my neighbour all my life and would be nice to have him back home again," he said.