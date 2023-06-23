2 women sue Victoria Gold, alleging harassment and discrimination at Yukon mine

Two former employees of the Victoria Gold Corp. in the Yukon are suing the company, alleging they were sexually harassed and discriminated against by fellow employees, and then fired without cause.

The two women — Jackie Delorme of Whitehorse and Karynn Scott of Victoria — filed a statement of claim in the Supreme Court of Yukon on May 31, claiming the company had failed to protect them from harassment, and had "fostered, encouraged and condoned" a toxic workplace for female employees.

They're asking for compensation on a number of grounds, including lost pay and benefits, damages for breach of conduct, human rights damages for discrimination, and punitive damages.

The company has not yet filed a statement of defence, and the allegations have not been tested in court.

In their joint statement of claim, Delorme and Scott — who both worked as welders at the mine site south of Mayo, Yukon — say they each went to their supervisors and human resources officials to complain of harassment and the toxic workplace. They claim the company didn't take any reasonable steps to respond or make the workplace safer for them.

"The defendant through its employees displayed, fostered, encouraged and condoned the harassment and toxic workplace including a culture and environment of discrimination towards female employees," the statement reads.

The claim does not provide details about specific incidences of harassment or discrimination.

The two women state that the company later fired each of them without cause or notice — Delorme in April 2021, and Scott in June 2021. Delorme had been working at the mine for about 21 months, and Scott for just over four months.

Their firings amount to wrongful dismissal and caused emotional harm, the claim states.

The two plaintiffs allege that it was an "implied term" of their contract with Victoria Gold that they would be treated fairly and not discriminated against based on sex.

The lawyer representing Delorme and Scott declined to comment to CBC News.

Nobody from the Victoria Gold Corp. responded to CBC News before publication.