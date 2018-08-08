Skip to Main Content
Yukon mine buys two $6,500,000 hydraulic shovels named Beauty and the Beast
The heavy equipment for Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold mine will move 60,000 tonnes of rock a day.

Mike Rudyk · CBC News ·
'I mean they came across by sea from Germany to Halifax. Then they were loaded on trucks and trucked up to Edmonton and then up to Whitehorse and on to Eagle,' says John McConnell, President of Victoria Gold. (Victoria Gold Corp)

Victoria Gold Corporation's president John McConnell says it has by far the largest hydraulic shovels in the Yukon.

McConnell says the new equipment can move 60,000 tonnes of rock each day. The two Caterpillar 6040 shovels, built in Dortmund, Germany, will be used at the Eagle Gold mine site located about 80 kilometres north of Mayo, Yukon.

"These will be the primary shovels in the open pit, So we drill and blast ore and waste, and they will be what loads the 185-ton trucks", says McConnell.
The shovel bucket can move 30 cubic yards of material with each scoop. (Victoria Gold )

McConnell says the hydraulic shovels were taken apart and shipped in 30 tractor-trailer loads across Canada.

McConnell says fully assembled each shovel's tracks are more than a metre wide.
The president of Victoria Gold, John McConnell calls the two giant hydraulic shovels Beauty and the Beast. (Victoria Gold)

He adds each has a 7,500 litre fuel tank. Both have over 2000 horsepower and can move 30 cubic yards of material  with each bucket load.

McConnell says moving that much earth needs ore trucks that can handle the volume of material.

He says 11 785 Caterpillar haul trucks are being shipped from the US  to the mine site. The first one should arrive on tractor trailers next week.

McConnell says it has been a busy summer.

"You know I think we have just over 300 people, men and women workers, at camp now, spending 1.1 million a day, significant expenditure and we are getting a lot of work done."

The lifespan of the new gold  mine is expected to be 10 to 20 years. The company says it expects to have its first pour of gold in the second half of 2019.

'You know I think we have just over 300 people. Men and women workers at camp now'. says John McConnell President of Victoria Gold. (Victoria Gold)
 

