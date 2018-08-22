3 victims of plane crash near Fort Simpson, N.W.T., identified

The N.W.T. coroner has identified the three victims of the fatal plane crash near Fort Simpson last week.

The victims are Geoffrey Dean, 33, from Castor, Alta., and Jean and Stewart Edelman, both 72, of Saskatoon, Sask.

The Cessna 206, operated by Simpson Air, was coming in for a landing on Little Doctor Lake on Aug. 16 when it went down, according to the Transportation Safety Board (TSB). The plane was expected to be recovered from the lake this week.

Two people survived the crash, the pilot and one passenger. The passengers were out on a day tour of the Nahanni National Park Reserve.

The TSB said the four passengers were two couples, indicating that Dean's wife, Louella Dean, was one of the survivors.

In a Facebook post, she said her husband was tragically taken in the plane crash.

"My wonderful, kindhearted, patient, selfless, love of my life husband put me before himself for the last time. Forever in my heart," Louella Dean posted on her Facebook page.

The lead investigator for the TSB said preliminary information showed that the mountain pass in the Little Doctor Lake area can act as a funnel for air mass, so they're looking into the weather conditions on the day of the crash.

The coroner, RCMP and Transportation Safety Board are still investigating the incident. The TSB has said it could take up to a year.