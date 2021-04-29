Victim's DNA found on bat that may have been used in fatal attack

Cross-examination of a key witness in the murder trial of a 29-year-old Hay River, Northwest Territories, man finished Wednesday, but not before the judge admonished her about the seriousness of the trial.

It was the second day of Sasha Cayen testifying at the murder trial of her cousin, James Thomas. Thomas is charged with first degree murder and robbery in the December 2017 death of 25-year-old Alex Norwegian.

In a plea deal to manslaughter that Sasha Cayen accepted in early 2019, she admitted she set up a drug deal with Norwegian — who was selling crack cocaine on a remote area of the K'atl'odeeche First Nation reserve known as the portage — to allow Thomas and another cousin, Levi Cayen, to rob him.

Sasha Cayen, 28, was smiling and appeared happy on video from another room in the courthouse just before her cross-examination resumed Wednesday morning. But as soon as Thomas's lawyer began questioning her Cayen became frustrated, criticizing questions John Hale posed to her.

Hale noted that phone records showed the first time Cayen contacted Norwegian was on Dec. 22, 2017. "Is it fair to say you were texting him to buy drugs?"

"Why else would I text him? He's a drug dealer," responded Cayen. "I wouldn't text him to hang out."

Justice Andrew Mahar twice told Cayen to answer the questions and to stop being argumentative, saying things that may be obvious to her are not obvious to others in the courtroom.

Cayen continued to be combative, prompting the judge to call a break.

"I want you to think about the fact that you're here for something extremely serious," Mahar said to Cayen. "You seem to be frustrated by having to answer questions."

"I am," said Cayen.

"A man is on trial for first degree murder," Mahar said. "I want you to think about that during the break."

Details of police investigation

During her sentencing for manslaughter in early 2019, Sasha said that Levi Cayen and Thomas robbed Norwegian in the early hours of Dec. 27, 2017. Norwegian remained in the Mazda Protege until a passerby came upon the horrific scene more than a day later.

In court on Wednesday the prosecutor went over the evidence police found in the car. There were shards of broken glass from the car's shattered windows. Pieces of plastic car parts were found on the floor, as well as an adjustable wrench. The entire glove box was laying on the passenger side floor. The rearview mirror was also on the floor.

There was also a small wooden bat with electrical tape, broken in pieces. Earlier in the trial it came out that Thomas picked up a small bat with electrical tape on it as he and Levi Cayen were leaving to rob Norwegian.

According to a DNA expert who testified on Wednesday, DNA found in blood on the bat matched Norwegian's DNA. Analysts also found several strands of hair on the bat, but no other DNA matches could be made from them.

According to a statement of agreed facts, police also took DNA swabs of a red stain on a snowmobile outside Thomas's house. Inside, they seized a pipe wrench, aluminum baseball bat, cellular phone and debris from inside a wood stove.

During her earlier sentencing, Sasha Cayen admitted in an agreed statement of facts that after Norwegian was robbed, the cousins burned Norwegian's jacket and other belongings they had taken from him in a wood stove at Thomas's house.

The trial is scheduled to continue into mid-May.