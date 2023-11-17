An N.W.T. fishing lodge is creating community for military veterans through connecting to nature and other military peers.

Jocelyn Démétré served two eight month deployments in Afghanistan, one from 2007-2008, and the other from 2010-2011. After his service, he said he felt like he had to fill a hole coming from such a high adrenaline environment.

"Instead of filling up that hole with alcohol, drugs … I go for hunting and fishing," he said.

That's something he said he wanted to share with his military peers.

Démétré created Hero Lodge about a decade ago. It's located on Narrow Island in Yellowknife on Great Slave Lake and each year, it has 60 to 70 visitors.

The lodge is open to the public, but most of the clients have served time in the military. The Lodge also offers discounts for Canadian veterans and active military.

"I think we saved a few lives over there for sure," said Jocelyn Démétré.

Hero Lodge offers fishing to clients (Submitted by Hero Lodge)

Being able to go to the lodge was a positive experience for Marc Fortier, a veteran who fought for 25 years in the Canadian Forces.

He stayed at Hero Lodge with four other former military personnel he did not know and he says he left his stay feeling different.

"The chemistry happens right away," Fortier said. "There are things left unsaid that we all understand."

Fortier says that although he can talk about his experiences in the Canadian Forces with his family, the understanding is different among his peers, who have also experienced the indescribable.

It was also a positive experience for Gilles Carrier, an active military member with the Canadian Armed Forces who visited the lodge this summer.

"It's my best trip ever," he said.

Carrier said you can make new friends in minutes as it doesn't take long for veterans and active members of the military to connect. He added that it's relaxing to be at the lodge where you are surrounded by nature and good people.

'kind of therapy'

René Turcotte, a veteran and co-owner of the lodge, said the staff who work there are veterans themselves.

"It's easier for us to understand what they went through, because we have the background," he said.

Turcotte said people aren't pressured to talk, but can when they feel like it.

He said staff take clients out in the water to go fishing, and also hold campfires where people start opening up.

"It's kind of a therapy for them … it relieves a lot of stress," he said.

Veterans struggle with things like depression, anxiety and post traumatic shock, with many who still take their lives.

"It feels really good that we are able to help these people … even last week we lost again two veterans to suicide," said Turcotte.

Mike Girard, a war veteran who volunteered there, said it can be hard to open up about what happened on military missions with others but that the lodge makes it a bit easier.

"Talking to other military who have had those experiences, it's pretty nice because we understand each other, you know?" Girard said.

He said being at the lodge itself is calming, where you are surrounded by good people who give a lot for their country.

"It's like you forget about your day-to-day little things and it's very refreshing, you know, to be in a place like that," he said.