Former court sheriff acquitted of sexual assault in N.W.T.

A former Nunavut court sheriff has been acquitted of sexually assaulting a woman in a Yellowknife hotel room two years ago.

On Monday afternoon, N.W.T. Chief Judge Robert Gorin found Phillip Verrault, 30, not guilty.

Verrault was on trial last week for a charge of sexually assaulting someone while on his way back to Iqaluit from a court circuit in November 2020. He had denied the assault and claimed the complainant verbally consented after the two spent the evening drinking in a hotel room in Yellowknife.

The complainant had claimed she blacked out and woke up with Verrault on top of her, both of them naked. She told the court last week that she pushed him off, told him to leave and then blacked out again.

Delivering his decision on Monday, Gorin said there's a high bar that has to be met in order for someone to be convicted — that of reasonable doubt.

While Gorin dismissed some of the supposed inconsistencies in the complainant's testimony that were brought up by the defence, he said other inconsistencies damaged her case: namely, issues with her memory of the timeline of events, as well as her claim that she woke up twice instead of once that night, which was contradicted by a friend of hers who also testified.

Gorin said despite that, he didn't find the rest of what she said to be unbelievable.

Meanwhile, he also dismissed the Crown's claim that Verrault's testimony was "self-serving," noting that isn't a reason not to believe it.

With competing testimonies before him, Gorin said he ultimately wasn't sure whom to believe. Under the law, that meant he had to acquit Verrault.