Former Nunavut court sheriff testifies at his sexual assault trial in N.W.T.

A former Nunavut court sheriff, accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Yellowknife while on his way back from a court circuit, offered his version of events at his trial on Thursday.

Phillip Verrault, 30, is accused of assaulting a woman while she was unconscious. Verrault denies the assault and said the complainant gave verbal consent.

Verrault's testimony came on the second day of the trial in N.W.T. territorial court.

He testified to spending the night in Yellowknife on Nov. 5, 2020, before returning to Iqaluit from a court circuit.

He agreed that he and the alleged victim spent that evening drinking in a hotel room, but he denies any assault.

The complainant testified Wednesday that at the end of a night of drinking she asked Verrault to leave her hotel room because she wasn't feeling well, before reluctantly agreeing to have one more drink with him. She testified that she then blacked out, and remembers waking up with Verrault on top of her while both of them were naked.

She told the court she pushed him off, told him to leave and blacked out again.

Accused's evidence

In Verrault's testimony, he said that both he and the complainant were intoxicated, though neither to the point of stumbling or slurring their speech.

One of Verrault's colleagues had been drinking with them in a hotel room earlier that night, he said, and after he left the pair continued to watch TV on the bed.

Verrault said the complainant turned off the lights, that they continued talking on the bed and eventually began kissing. He said he felt that she was kissing him back.

He said things escalated, and that he got on top of her and asked, "is this alright?" Verrault said she nodded her head and said "yes."

Under cross-examination, Verrault later couldn't remember if he had asked "is this alright" or "is this OK," which the Crown prosecutor pointed to as an inconsistency.

Verrault said the pair both removed only their pants and continued to kiss. After a few minutes, he said, they remembered their respective partners and stopped.

Verrault couldn't remember who initiated the kiss or who stopped first but said it was mutual in both cases. He said after they stopped, the complainant handed him his pants, he got dressed and left.

"Were you asked to leave at any point?" Jessi Casebeer, defence lawyer, asked.

"No," he said.

"Did she mention how she was feeling," Casebeer asked.

He again said she didn't.

Verrault said that he felt the drinking impaired his judgment but that he never lost control over his actions.

Under cross-examination, prosecutor Angie Paquin asked about why Verrault stayed behind in the hotel room after his colleague had left.

"You were staying there to drink with her," Paquin said.

"No," he said.

"But you were staying to be with her?" Paquin asked.

Verrault said he was.

Paquin asked why Verrault asked the complainant if she was OK with the pair becoming physical.

"Because that's the right thing to do," he said.

Closing statements

In her closing submissions, Paquin called Verrault's testimony "self-serving."

She took issue with Verrault's use of the phrase, "I believe."

She said Verrault did not give clear answers and despite telling the court that his memory was not impaired by alcohol, he didn't seem to remember details of the night.

She said that evidence from the alleged victim's partner and friend both corroborate the complainant's version of events.

The friend, who the complainant testified to have called immediately after the alleged assault, testified that her friend was hysterical, and that she had never seen the complainant so upset.

The complainant's partner testified that she was sick for days after the events and that her overall wellbeing has been deteriorating ever since.

Casebeer argued that the Crown failed to prove Verrault's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

She said the complainant is unreliable and lacks credibility.

Casebeer said there was no evidence on why the alleged victim had blacked out, and that her evidence indicated it did not appear to be from alcohol consumption.

She said that Verrault's evidence was presented in an honest and forthright manner and that the judge should accept his version of consenting activities.

Chief Judge Robert Goran is set to render his decision on Monday afternoon.