Verdict coming today in case of fatal dog attack in Yellowknife

A Yellowknife judge will give his verdict Friday in a rare prosecution of a dog owner whose dog attacked and killed a neighbour's dog last summer.

During a three-day trial in March in N.W.T. Territorial Court, owner Douglas McNiven testified he was about to drive to the dump and attached his dog, Aloha, to a stake in the front yard. McNiven said seconds later he heard barking and saw Aloha attacking another dog.

The other dog, Abby, belonged to William Cheung.

Cheung testified he was taking Abby for a leashed noon-hour walk along Finlayson Drive last June, when the larger pit-bull like Aloha charged off the lawn, grabbed Abby in his jaws and would not let go. Cheung and a passerby tried to pull open Aloha's jaws. Both suffered bite wounds.

Despite surgery, Abby died two days after the attack. McNiven is charged under the city's Dog Bylaw with having a dog at large and having a dog that bit another person without provocation.

During the trial, territorial court Judge Donovan Molloy seemed to lose patience several times with McNiven.

McNiven, who is a lawyer, testified he paid more than $4,000 in vet bills for Abby "in an attempt to put a lid on this."

When asked by Molloy what he meant by that, McNiven said Cheung was "stirring up the whole community" about the attack, and gathering evidence in an effort to get the city to lay a charge.

"The fact that my dog is not aggressive — she's a lovely dog. She's just not like that," McNiven told the judge according to transcripts of the trial.

"She killed another dog, Mr. McNiven," responded Molloy.

Douglas McNiven is facing two charges under the city's Dog Bylaw because his dog, Aloha, got loose and latched onto a dog being walked past his house. (Pat Kane/CBC)

McNiven's lawyer, Jay Bran, pointed out that there was no evidence that the attack caused Abby's death.

"OK, your dog savagely attacked and ripped a large hole in another dog, how about that?" responded Molloy. "That's not aggressive?"

McNiven reluctantly agreed. When questioned about two previous alleged incidents involving Aloha attacking a dog and a child on a bike, McNiven said he had no recollection of them.

He provided the court with photos of Aloha dressed in sweaters, licking the face of a child, laying peacefully with another dog and sitting in what appeared to be a baby carriage.

"She's gentle and friendly and loving and caring," McNiven testified. "She provides me with a lot of calm. She's huge to me, absolutely massive to me."

If found guilty, McNiven could be fined up to $2,500 on each charge. The bylaw also gives the judge the authority to order McNiven to give up the dog, or order the dog to be euthanized.