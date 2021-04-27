Verdict in Hay River murder trial scheduled for October

A verdict in the murder trial for a Hay River, N.W.T., man has been set for Oct. 28, with the judge presiding over the case saying he'll need a "lot of time" to reach a decision.

Supreme Court Justice Andrew Mahar acknowledged the victim's family's pain on Tuesday after closing arguments came to an end, noting murder trials are "uniquely difficult" and "emotionally charged."

Alexander Norwegian died on Dec. 27, 2017.

His family members have been attending the trial of James George Thomas — who is charged with first-degree murder and robbery in their loved one's death.

"Unquestionably, this was a tragedy, most clearly for the Norwegian family," said Thomas's defence lawyer, John Hale, at the start of his closing arguments. "There's absolutely no deflecting of any blame or fault on Alexander Norwegian, he was an innocent victim."

But Hale has, throughout the trial, been deflecting blame from his client.

"My client is not guilty of any homicide at all," he said. "He's not guilty of manslaughter, he's not guilty of second-degree murder, he's not guilty of first-degree murder."

'End of his rope'

Hale said Levi Cayen and his client were "two independent operators" on "two separate missions" when they took a snowmobile out to the portage near Hay River early that morning, where Norwegian was parked.

"One was to find drugs and money," said Hale, of his client's goal that night. "And one was at the end of his rope, psychologically," he said, referring to Cayen.

Cayen has admitted to carrying out the majority of the violence at the portage that night — agreeing that he bashed out the windows of Norwegian's Mazda Protege with a steel pipe and assaulted the victim outside the vehicle.

"If one person involved takes it too far, is the other person party to that?" questioned Hale.

Hale said his client may have intended to scare Norwegian, but he had not intended to hurt him.

Since Thomas spent most of his time ransacking the vehicle in search of drugs and money, Hale argued he may not have seen the extent of the injuries being inflicted outside, in the dark.

He took issue with an expert's testimony about ligature marks on Norwegian's neck and arms, saying it wasn't strong enough to confirm the victim had been bound.

He also said Thomas's decision to burn clothing belonging to both Norwegian and himself, immediately after getting home, was "equally consistent" with being guilty of first-degree murder as it was being guilty of robbery.

There was "no question" Thomas was involved in the robbery, said Hale.

A publication ban on reporting on Thomas's trial will come into effect 120 days before his co-accused, Levi Cayen, goes to trial for the same charges on Jan. 17, 2022. The verdict is set to arrive after the publication ban is set to start.

Two other cousins of Cayen and Thomas have already served time for their involvement in the case.

Sasha Cayen pleaded guilty to manslaughter for setting up the robbery and Tyler Cayen pleaded guilty to accessory to manslaughter. Both were sentenced in early 2019: Sasha Cayen to three years and seven months in jail, and Tyler to two years in jail.