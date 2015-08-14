Verdict coming in Hay River swim coach's sexual assault trial

A judge is considering his verdict in the trial of a former Hay River, N.W.T., swim coach accused of sexually assaulting a child.

In a Yellowknife courtroom on Wednesday afternoon, lawyers for both sides gave closing arguments in the trial of Michael St. John, who is also a former trustee with the Francophone school board in Hay River.

St. John has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault and sexual interference. The judge has imposed a publication ban on any information that could identify the complainant.

Closing arguments focused on the reliability of the key prosecution witness, the alleged victim, who testified on Tuesday that St. John fondled her as he massaged her in 2012 or 2013, when she was nine or 10 years old.

Defence lawyer Lauren Garcia said that testimony was "unreliable and not capable of meeting the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt."

Garcia said the complainant's memory was very specific about the alleged fondling, but very vague about other things.

"Those sorts of answers point to what should be a large concern of reliability but also credibility because of the evasive answers," she said.

Garcia said there were other credibility concerns — the complainant admitted lying to police when questioned during an investigation of another sexual assault complaint against St. John seven years ago.

"[The complainant] was specifically asked, 'Did he touch your privates? [The complainant] answered no."

Alleged victim a careful witness: prosecutor

Prosecutor Morgan Fane said the alleged victim was a careful witness, refusing to talk about incidents that were remembered only vaguely.

Fane said the refusal to mention the fondling to police earlier has no bearing on the complainant's credibility.

Fane cited a Supreme Court of Canada decision that addressed the myth that victims of sexual assaults are less credible if they do not immediately report being assaulted. In that decision, the court said the opposite is true, that victims often need a substantial amount of time to disclose abuse.

This is St. John's third trial for sexual assault. In 2015 he was sentenced to three years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor. The following year he was acquitted of sexually assaulting a woman he had been in a relationship with.

Justice John S. Little said he is hoping to render his verdict Thursday morning at 10 a.m.