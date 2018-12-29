2 suspects, several N.W.T. communities and a stolen Pizza Hut SUV in a ditch

RCMP detachments in the N.W.T. are "piecing together" a chain of events Friday, involving two stolen vehicles from Yellowknife and Fort Providence.

The events, which police said they have reasons to believe are related, span from Yellowknife to Highway 1 near Fort Simpson — which is about an eight-hour drive or 630 kilometres by road.

On Friday at around 8:50 a.m., police in Yellowknife got a report of a stolen white SUV with a "Pizza Hut" decal on the side, according to a RCMP news release on Saturday. It was stolen overnight from Yellowknife's Beck Court area, said police.

Later that morning, at about 9:30 a.m., Fort Providence RCMP got a report of a stolen white passenger van from the Big River gas station. The van could seat up to 18 people, said police.

Police from Yellowknife, Behchoko, Fort Providence, Hay River and Fort Simpson made patrols and co-ordinated together to track down the missing vehicles, said RCMP.

The Pizza Hut SUV was found later that morning, abandoned in a ditch on Highway 3, between Behchoko and Fort Providence, said police.

The van was found on Highway 1 near Fort Simpson, approximately 150 kilometres from Fort Providence.

2 suspects arrested, police looking for passersby

RCMP arrested a 27-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman without incident, and no charges have been laid yet.

Police said the two suspects were said to have been picked up by a passerby at one point, and taken to a pullout on Highway 1. They were said to have then changed vehicles, and travelled toward Fort Simpson.

Now police are asking the public for information on the driver and possible passengers of the vehicle that may have picked up the suspects by Highway 3, and dropped them off in Fort Providence — between about 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday.

"While the investigation has not confirmed who took the first white SUV from Yellowknife, we have reason to believe it may be related to the second vehicle theft in Fort Providence," said RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon in the news release.

"The public may be able to assist us in piecing together the movements of the vehicles."

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 867-669-1111 or nwtnutips.com.