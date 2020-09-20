2 people 'critically injured' after single vehicle rollover on North Klondike Highway

Two people have been taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a single vehicle rollover on the North Klondike Highway on Saturday.

RCMP in Whitehorse said Saturday that the rollover happened around 11 a.m. at kilometre 423.

In a news release sent late Sunday afternoon, police confirmed that there were five people in the vehicle at the time.

Two were uninjured, one went to the Pelly Crossing RCMP to inform police and the other two were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, according to the release.

A RCMP collision analyst went to the scene, police said, and the highway was shut down for eight hours to conduct an examination of the scene.

Pelly Crossing RCMP and Traffic Services are continuing with their investigation.