Skip to Main Content
North

Fire fighters extinguish car fire in downtown Yellowknife

Fire fighters put out a car fire near 51 Street and 52 Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

City officials said no injuries were reported in Tuesday evening car fire

Avery Zingel · CBC News ·
Yellowknife's fire department put out a car fire in the city's downtown on 51 Street near 52 Avenue Tuesday evening. No injuries were reported. (Avery Zingel/CBC)

Firefighters put out a car fire in downtown Yellowknife Tuesday evening.

City officials say emergency responders were at the scene on 51 Street near 52 Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. for approximately 40 minutes. They said there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown. 

In an email to CBC, a spokesperson for Municipal and Community Affairs said the Yellowknife Fire Department had not requested an investigation.

It added the fire marshal doesn't investigate car fires unless it suspects arson or RCMP specifically requests an investigation, the email states.

The CBC requested information about the car fire from RCMP but hasn't received a response yet.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now