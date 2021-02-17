Firefighters put out a car fire in downtown Yellowknife Tuesday evening.

City officials say emergency responders were at the scene on 51 Street near 52 Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. for approximately 40 minutes. They said there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

In an email to CBC, a spokesperson for Municipal and Community Affairs said the Yellowknife Fire Department had not requested an investigation.

It added the fire marshal doesn't investigate car fires unless it suspects arson or RCMP specifically requests an investigation, the email states.

The CBC requested information about the car fire from RCMP but hasn't received a response yet.