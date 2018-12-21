RCMP, fire marshal investigating after early morning fire at Yellowknife townhouse

Yellowknife firefighters extinguished a garage fully engulfed in flames with a vehicle inside early Friday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m., firefighters went to a home in Gold City Court after getting several calls about a vehicle fire, according to a City of Yellowknife news release sent Friday afternoon.

Upon arriving, firefighters saw flames consuming the garage and the overhead garage door open, says the release.

The home was evacuated. Later, crews used a thermal imaging camera and determined the fire didn't spread to other buildings.

There were 12 firefighters, two fire trucks and an ambulance at the scene.

The city says the home was later cleared of smoke and high levels of carbon monoxide. Crews left shortly after 4 a.m., according to the release.

The office of the fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. In a separate release, RCMP said they were assisting in the investigation.