Vehicle fire at Yellowknife courthouse suspends Monday court appearances

Court appearances for Monday have been rescheduled due to a vehicle fire in the covered parking area of the Yellowknife courthouse on Monday.

Smoke could be seen billowing out from the parking lot throughout the morning. The parking lot is reserved for judges and other senior justice officials. It's also where people who are in custody are brought in for court appearances.

Smoke was seen billowing out of the covered parking area of the Yellowknife courthouse on Monday morning. (Karli Zschogner/ CBC)

Jonathan Renko, who owns the building, believes the fire was caused by the vehicle's engine, and started on its own.

Firefighters responded to the incident, dousing the smoking vehicle with water. Ambulances were also on the scene and police closed off the corner of 49th Street and 49th Avenue while firefighters responded.

A police officer at the scene said court appearances set for Monday will be rescheduled as a result of the fire.