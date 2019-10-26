Whitehorse students create food trucks for midterm exam

Students at Vanier Catholic Secondary School in Whitehorse cooked up their own food truck menus last week.

For a midterm exam in foods class, Grade 10 and 11 students teamed up in small groups to create their own food trucks from concept to cost. They even built small 3D models of what their truck would look like.

Foods and textiles teacher Paula Stoker said students spent two weeks leading up to exam day, researching the details of their food truck and accompanying menus.

"They are supposed to create one for students and teachers at a school that have no cafeteria or no restaurant," Stoker said.

Carla Dumadag, Aryana Lavanderos and Jennifer Tuton's truck is called World Wide Classics. The menu includes a main dish, a beverage and a dessert from each continent.

Mikhaela Velasquez and Angel Trinidad's the Swedokyo food truck. (Kiyoshi Maguire/CBC News)

"We kind of chose the foods we know the most, like that we eat the most from each continent," said Tuton.

On exam day, their team cooked a spicy tomato dish with Indian spices and chicken served on a bed of jasmine rice and garnished with parsley. Lavenderos said they chose this dish to present because they "thought people would enjoy this dish" and Dumadag added, "and because it's always nice to try new things."

On exam day, students chose one dish from their menu to cook, plate and present to the judges. Photographed here, a tomato-based sauce seasoned with Indian spices, served with chicken on a bed of jasmine rice and garnished with parsley. (Kiyoshi Maguire/CBC News)

On exam day, students chose one dish from their menu to cook, plate and present to the judges.

Cindy Cacatian created Hamburger & Yogurt Land, or HY for short. Her food truck would operate for breakfast and lunch, serving yogurt parfaits and burgers.

Cacatian created Hamburger & Yogurt Land, or HY for short. Her food truck would operate for breakfast and lunch, serving yogurt parfaits and burgers. (Kiyoshi Maguire/CBC News)

Cacatian said she was inspired from her old job at McDonald's, and also — she just likes burgers.

Vice-principal Jeanette Gallant and other staff, teachers and some lucky students got to taste-test and judge all of the dishes.