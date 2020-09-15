Smashed windows at vandalized Tuktoyaktuk youth centre

The Jason Jacobson Youth Centre in Tuktoyaktuk was vandalized earlier this month, resulting in three big broken windows.

On Sept. 5, Ryan Yakeleya, chairperson for the Tuktoyaktuk Community Corporation, which manages the centre, said he got a call about a disturbance at the building.

"I got a call from a concerned person in Tuk here that said their kid heard some windows [were] smashed outside of the youth centre," said Yakeleya.

According to an RCMP press release, Tuktoyaktuk RCMP got a call at around 9 p.m. on Saturday evening related to vandalism.

Although an investigation was conducted, RCMP don't have any suspects.

Ryan Yakeleya, chairperson for the Tuktoyaktuk Community Corporation, says the vandalism hurts kids in town. (Submitted by Tuktoyaktuk Community Corporation)

Yakeleya said the youth centre had been closed for a couple of weeks already when it was vandalized. They were waiting for the new youth coordinator to run the building.

Several posts on social media have pointed out that some abandoned buildings have also had windows smashed this summer. Yakeleya said this is true.

The Tuktoyaktuk Community Corporation was offering a $500 award for information on who had smashed the windows.

Yakeleya said the vandalism may have been committed by kids in town.

"We don't really want to punish the kids if they get caught, we just want to let them know it's not alright doing that, especially if [the centre] is for them," said Yakeleya. "Just educate the kids, just let them know they are hurting [all] kids in town, not just themselves."

He said they are still going through RCMP and insurance processes to get the windows prepared. The windows are currently boarded up.

An $500 award was offered for information on those responsible for the damage. (Submitted by Tuktoyaktuk Community Corporation)

Yakeleya said that the centre is expected to re-open next week with a new youth coordinator.

"It's very important for the youth. It gives them a place to hangout and socialize," he said. "When something like this happens, it's no good on the kids."

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Tuktoyaktuk RCMP at (867) 977-111, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text nwtnutips at 274637 along with your message.