B.C. lawyer argues to admit tweet in battle with N.W.T. legal aid

A Vancouver lawyer fighting to continue working for legal aid in the Northwest Territories had his day in court earlier this month, then attempted to re-open the hearing to allow a tweet he says bolsters his case.

In 2018, David Tarnow was accepted to the panel of non-resident lawyers the N.W.T. Legal Aid Commission draws on to represent people in communities outside Yellowknife who cannot afford a lawyer.

Last August, he received a message from the executive director of legal aid, saying his services for out of town sittings of the court will not be needed in 2020 because of an increase in non-resident lawyers from Alberta.

"The geographic reality is that this is a much better fit for our program," said Karen Wilford in her email to Tarnow. "Cost, file management and transportation are all enhanced when we bring in counsel from the Calgary/Edmonton corridor."

Work in small communities can be profitable for out-of-town lawyers. According to billing records submitted by Tarnow in the case, they get a base pay of $873/day per day, plus extra for preparatory and other types of work associated with cases.

Tarnow collected $10,222.21 in compensation and expenses for court sittings in Inuvik and Tuktoyaktuk last June. For representing clients during a July 15-19 court in Fort Simpson, he was paid $16,153.86 in compensation and expenses.

Tarnow says he bills according to the rates specified by legal aid, which legal aid has not disputed. It also has not disputed his suggestion he did a good job of representing legal aid clients.

Debate over whether lawyer removed from list, or just not given work

During his hearing on March 13 in Yellowknife, Tarnow said legal aid's explanation that it is going with Alberta lawyers does not make sense, because it uses lawyers from Toronto and other places. The lawyer for the N.W.T. Legal Aid Commission said Tarnow had no submitted no evidence of that.

On Friday, Tarnow said the day after he got home from that hearing, his son sent him a tweet from an Ottawa lawyer. The lawyer tweeted that he was stressing because his first-ever work representing legal aid clients in Inuvik and Fort McPherson this June was in jeopardy due to measures the courts here have taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"I was told I was being replaced by lawyers from Alberta to save on travel costs," Tarnow told the judge on Friday. "I went to the internet and found it cost more to travel from Ottawa than it does from Vancouver for those days of that circuit."

The Legal Aid Commission argued against admitting the tweet as evidence. Lawyer Karen Lajoie said it does not help answer the question that's central to the case — whether Tarnow was removed from the panel of out-of-town lawyers, or whether he was simply not given any work.

Lajoie noted that Tarnow was allowed to conclude cases he began, and is still listed. She said Tarnow should have been aware the Ottawa lawyer was assigned to the Inuvik/Fort McPherson circuit, because that was included in the information the Legal Aid Commission provided Tarnow before the hearing.

The judge has reserved her decision on both the application to admit the tweet and Tarnow's request to overturn legal aid's decision to not give him any more work.