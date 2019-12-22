Drug-awareness field trip to Vancouver opens eyes of N.W.T. youth, raises concerns of 'poverty tourism'

Five students from Whatì, N.W.T., visited Vancouver's Downtown Eastside in November as part of a police-led education program on the consequences of using drugs, leaving an impression on the students but prompting consternation from experts in B.C.

Cpl. Bradley Barbour, the RCMP detachment commander in Whatì, organized the trip as part of work in the community to prepare for the first all-season road that will connect the town of about 400 to Yellowknife.

"Coming from the East Coast, I've seen a lot of drugs like opiates and stuff used I just want to have the kids at least be aware of those substances," said Barbour.

In Vancouver, the trip was led by a volunteer group of retired and current Vancouver police officers called the Odd Squad, whose "reality-based" drug education has proved controversial in the past. Critics say their approach to drugs is outdated and ineffective — and call their use of drug users in the Downtown Eastside "exploitative."

Whatì, N.W.T., a community of about 400 people, is about to be connected to the territorial capital by an all-season road for the first time. (Mark Rendell/CBC)

The trip

Barbour travelled with five students, aged 14 to 16, for the four-day trip to Vancouver. The idea was for the students to take a leadership role by doing presentations in their school and community upon their return.

The youth spent three days with Odd Squad Productions, taking in anti-drug and anti-gang presentations, and meeting a former addict who gave her perspective on addiction and recovery. They also did some judo, part of the Odd Squad's physical literacy programming.

The trip culminated in a three-hour walking tour of the Downtown Eastside, a neighbourhood known for its large number of drug users and community activism.

While in Vancouver, the students also took in a walking tour of Simon Fraser University and visited the Aurora Winter Festival at the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE).

The trip followed a similar visit by a group of students from Fort McPherson, N.W.T., last fall.

The $25,000 trip was paid for with donations from the N.W.T. government's Community Justice and Policing Division, the Tłı̨chǫ Government, the Whatì Community Government, Diavik Diamond Mines Inc., Air Tindi, Nuna Logistics, Lake Awry Promotional Products and the Odd Squad Production Society.

'Unethical' poverty tourism?

A Vancouver professor with roots in Yellowknife says this program is "incredibly flawed."

Glen Coulthard is an associate professor in the First Nations and Indigenous Studies Program at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. He's also a member of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation.

He calls the program a "voyeuristic" and "unethical" form of "poverty tourism" that further damages the Downtown Eastside by focusing on its weaknesses and ignoring its strengths.

Vancouver's Downtown Eastside in Vancouver, shown in September, is known for its high number of drug users and its community activism. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

"It's just really abhorrent to me that it's being used in this negative portrayal as an example of how not to conduct one's life when there's a whole host of reasons why people end up living there."

Coulthard also said the Odd Squad approach to drug awareness runs counter to evidence.

"It should be a gentle, non-shaming and harm reduction approach, not a punitive approach or else kids will just tend to — and research has shown this — not be up front or engage in conversations about these really important issues."

Karen Ward agrees. She's lived in the Downtown Eastside for 10 years and is a former member of the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users. She's also part of the Megaphone speaker series, an organization dedicated to involving the residents of the Downtown Eastside in the conversation about them.

"This is not about drugs," Ward said. "This is about people and the way that society writ large has marginalized and literally banished people to these small four blocks. This voyeuristic thing, scaring people with people who have been victimized, is not helpful."

Marvin Romie, one of the five students who travelled to Vancouver, said the highlight was meeting people on the street. (Submitted by RCMP)

Philosophical differences

David Steverding is a beat enforcement officer with the Vancouver Police Department and a volunteer with the Odd Squad. In the last ten years, he's visited several N.W.T. communities doing anti-drug talks.

He led the walking tour, which he says is a good way to put a face to addiction. He says the students, who were shy during police-led presentations, were unusually interactive with the people they met on the street.

Steverding agrees there are many reasons people become addicted to drugs. "But to simply say that people don't have a choice, I don't think that's accurate or fair either.

"Personally, I think that a lot of kids are being sold on the idea right now that there are no consequences to drug use and experimentation and I think we're providing a different side to it," Steverding said. "Just to be aware that leaving your home and coming to a place like Vancouver or Edmonton or Calgary or something new like that, there's a lot of things that can go badly for you pretty quickly."

An education

Marvin Romie, 14, was one of the five students who travelled to Vancouver. He says the highlight was meeting people on the street.

"They wanted to talk to us even though they didn't have to," said Romie, "because they don't want us to turn out like them."

A similar tour four years ago made an impression on Danny Gaudet, a well-known Indigenous leader who learned about the Odd Squad through one of their anti-drug presentations in Délįne, N.W.T. Travelling in Vancouver later on business, he called up one of the volunteers, and ended up spending half a day in the Downtown Eastside.

"I deal with youth all the time and I always try to figure out a way: how do we keep youth away from dealing with drugs and alcohol?" said Gaudet.

"I understand how people may feel that it's invasive when you're going to do a tour in Vancouver and watching these type of things," he said. "Hopefully people on the other end understand that they're also helping people try to stay away."