Vale Island, West Channel under evacuation order as waters rise around Hay River

Residents of Vale Island and West Channel in Hay River, N.W.T. are being asked to leave for higher ground as waters risk flooding the area.

A public notice was posted to the Hay River website at 2 a.m. alerting residents of the evacuation order due to spring breakup.

A local state of emergency was declared around 1:30 a.m.

Those leaving for higher ground are advised to register on the Hay River website.

Some of the accommodation options for those leaving include the RV Park at the Hay River Community Centre, for those who have access to an RV or camper. Power will be provided and there is no cost to those using the sites.

There is also the evacuation centre at the Hay River Community Centre, where a cot and blanket will be provided, as well as basic food. There will be no cost to those staying there.

Residents are also able to stay in commercial accommodations, but are responsible for the costs. Residents can also stay with family and friends on higher ground or in other communities.

In an the email, the town wrote emergency officials will be monitoring the area and providing updates throughout the day.