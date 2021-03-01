N.W.T. front-line workers in these industries can now get COVID-19 vaccination

Health officials in the Northwest Territories announced an expanded list of industries whose front-line workers will be eligible to receive a first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at clinics this week.

Workers over 18 who work in a number of industries will now be eligible to receive the vaccine, as long as they "interact directly with the public and are unable to work virtually." It's not immediately clear how health workers will verify eligibility.

Included in the update are:

Schools (teachers, teacher assistants or support workers, school bus drivers, front-facing administrative workers, daytime janitors)

Hotels

Grocery stores

Drugstores

Banks

Libraries

Postal service

Liquor stores

Gas stations and convenience stores

Customer service agents at airports

Media (reporters and camera crews)

Vaccine clinics in Yellowknife, Inuvik and Hay River were initially reserved for priority populations, which include people with chronic diseases and residents over 60. Health workers previously suggested early eligibility would be expanded to include teachers last month.

Employees at restaurants and bars, which have been serving sit-down customers for most of the pandemic, are still ineligible to receive the vaccine.

Residents who wish to book a time to receive a vaccine must follow a different process depending on which community they are in.

In Yellowknife, residents must use an online booking site created by health authorities. As of Monday afternoon, a number of slots were still available up to March 13.

In Inuvik, residents must contact the health centre to book an appointment at 867-777-7246. In Hay River, the number to call is 867-874-8400.

Anyone who has received a first dose can also now book a time to receive a second dose, provided they received their first shot more than 28 days ago.