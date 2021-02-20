N.W.T. announces more dates to receive 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The territory announced dozens of new clinic dates Friday in communities across the N.W.T., where residents can receive their second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine — or their first dose, if they missed the clinic's first visit.

Community clinics open to any resident 18 years or older include:

Gamètì, on Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Youth Centre;

Whatì, on Feb. 23 and 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Youth Centre;

Fort McPherson, from Feb. 22 to 24;

Aklavik, on Feb. 25 and 26;

Tuktoyaktuk, from March 1 to 3, at the health centre (contact for appointments);

Fort Providence, from March 1 to 4 at the Community Hall;

Fort Simpson, from March 1 to 3 at the Recreation Centre;

Deline, on March 2 and 3;

Tulita, on March 4 and 5;

Fort Smith, from March 2 to 6 at the Salt River First Nation Business and Conference Center; and

Behchoko, from March 1 to 5.

People who already received their first dose of the vaccine in Inuvik and Hay River will be contacted by health officials directly, according to the vaccine schedule.

Eligible priority populations in Inuvik who haven't received the vaccine yet may be able to sign up to receive some of the additional doses being sent to the community, from March 8 onward. They're asked to call 777-7246 for an appointment.

Hay River residents will have to wait a little longer — the vaccine schedule says those dates are still "dependent on delivery." Priority individuals who haven't received a first dose are asked to call 874-8200 to book an appointment.

Lastly, in Yellowknife, priority groups who received their first dose between Jan. 18 to 22 should book online to receive the second dose between Feb. 22 and Feb. 27.

The government defines priority groups as those over 60, individuals with chronic health conditions, frontline workers at risk of coming into contact with COVID-19, or those who regularly work out-of-territory or at camps alongside non-resident workers.