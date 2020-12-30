First doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Nunavut

The first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Nunavut on Wednesday, on a scheduled Canadian North flight, though it will be another week before the territory announces details on how they will be distributed.

Nunavut officials confirmed Wednesday that the territory received 6,000 doses in this first shipment, a number Premier Joe Savikataaq said he expected last week when the vaccine was approved for use by Health Canada. Of those, half will be stored in Iqaluit and the other half in Rankin Inlet.

Yukon and Northwest Territories each received 7,200 doses on Monday and plan to begin vaccinating residents early in the new year.

The Nunavut government said it is planning a news conference for Jan. 5, to announce the details of its vaccine rollout plan.

Last week, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson said distribution wouldn't take place until the first weeks of January. He said elders and workers in long-term care will be vaccinated first.

Savikataaq said today that it could take "weeks or months" for the territory to vaccinate other adult residents.

I’m thrilled to witness the arrival of the first <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> vaccines in Nunavut! For this first shipment we are targeting front-line workers and Elders. As our supply increases we will start rolling out to adult Nunavummiut, in all communities, but this could take weeks or months⤵️ <a href="https://t.co/lSqZlBLKjE">pic.twitter.com/lSqZlBLKjE</a> —@JSavikataaq

The federal government has promised enough doses of the Moderna vaccine — which is being prioritized for remote locations — to inoculate up to 75 per cent of the territory's adult population in the first three months of 2021.

Doses of the Moderna vaccine are seen at Stanton Territorial hospital in Yellowknife, where 7,200 doses arrived on Monday for the Northwest Territories. Nunavut received a shipment of the vaccine today. (N.W.T. Department of Health and Social Services)

The Moderna vaccine can be shipped and stored at regular freezer temperatures, while the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine must be kept at -70 C to remain stable. Nunavut doesn't have the infrastructure needed to store and deliver the Pfizer vaccine to its 25 fly-in communities.

Nunavut is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 today. There are three active cases in the territory- one in Arviat and two in Whale Cove. To date, 262 Nunavummiut have recovered from COVID-19.<br><br>For more information, go to <a href="https://t.co/mvqT5ehEkc">https://t.co/mvqT5ehEkc</a> —@JSavikataaq

There are now three active cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut, as of Wednesday. That's down from eight cases on Monday, when a new case was announced in Whale Cove.

There are currently two active cases in Whale Cove and one active case in Arviat. Travel in and out of those communities is currently restricted.

No new cases were reported Wednesday, Savikataaq said on social media.

There have been 266 cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut in total and one death since the first case was announced in Sanikiluaq in early November.