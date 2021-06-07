Vaccinated travellers can skip quarantine, Nunavut health officials say

Fully vaccinated travellers bound for Nunavut will no longer have to self-isolate, territorial health officials announced Monday.

The measure takes effect June 14. It applies to people who received their final dose of any Health Canada-approved vaccine at least two weeks prior to travel. Vaccinated parents of unvaccinated children will still have to self-isolate.

"Current evidence shows that fully vaccinated individuals are less likely to acquire and transmit the virus, and we are confident that removing the isolation requirements for this group represent a low risk for COVID-19 introduction in Nunavut," said Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer, in a news release.

Vaccinated travellers must apply in advance for an isolation exemption. They'll get an authorization letter which is required to board any aircraft headed for Nunavut. Vaccinated people who are already staying in one of the Nunavut government's southern isolation hubs can apply to leave early.

Nunavut residents will have to consent to having their vaccination status confirmed. Non-residents must have "valid government documentation proving vaccination status" to get their isolation exemption approved, the release stated.

Travellers will still have to follow all public health rules.