Vaccinated 5 to 11-year-olds won't have to isolate when they return to N.W.T. from travel

Self-isolation requirements will change for children in the N.W.T. aged five to 11 once they receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a news release, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) said children in that age group won't have to isolate when they return from travelling outside the territory if they get a dose of COVID-19 for a specific time frame. The isolation exemption starts 14 days after a first dose and ends eight weeks after that dose.

"This means there will be six weeks in which a child can be exempt from self-isolation before they receive their second dose if all other requirements are also met," the release said.

The release also said those children will need to be tested on day one and eight when they return from travel, as part of their exemption from having to self-isolate.

They'll also need to isolate if they develop symptoms, the release stated.

"The public will be notified when the amended Public Health Order is issued by the CPHO, and an updated Public Health Advisory will be published at that time," the release stated.

N.W.T still waiting to receive pediatric doses

The OCPHO said the territorial government is still waiting on its shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine Health Canada approved for use on Nov. 19.

It said it will announce the schedule for vaccinating children once it receives the vaccines, and called it "a turning point for NWT's pandemic response."

"[It] will protect children and result in less schooling disruptions, social isolation, and more access to resources that impact mental and physical well-being of children and their families," said the release.