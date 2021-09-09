Uvagut TV to offer live Inuktitut coverage, commentary, of federal leaders debate

An Inuit-owned television channel launched in 2019 will offer full coverage of Thursday's federal English leaders debate — in Inuktitut.

Leaders of the five main federal parties are set to square off in the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., tackling subjects from climate change to leadership and accountability and reconciliation.

Lucy Tulugarjuk, executive director of Uvagut TV, will host the debate special. Former Nunavut premier, Paul Quassa, will join her to provide pre-debate commentary and insight, according to a press release from Uvagut TV. The program begins at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The full debate will be streamed live with simultaneous Inuktitut interpretation.

Uvagut will rebroadcast the debate on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. ET "with additional post-debate reflections from Tulugarjuk and Quassa," the release says.

Uvagut TV, which is owned by Nunavut Independent Television Network founded in Igloolik in 1991, is available to Arctic Co-op cable subscribers in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories, cable subscribers to La Fédération des Coopératives du Nouveau Québec in Nunavik, and nationally to subscribers of Shaw Direct satellite television.