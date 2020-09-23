Democratic Party organization hosts voter registration event in Yukon

As the United States presidential election campaign enters its last 40 days, voter registration is taking place across the US — and Canada.

Dual citizens retain the right to vote, as do Americans living in Canada. This means a few hundred votes could be cast from Yukon.

Michael Dougherty, who lives in Whitehorse, is a dual citizen who is planning to vote by mail. He hasn't received his mail-in ballot yet, but says he'll give it another week before starting to worry.

"I have received notification, so I expect to see it in the box any day soon," he said.

'I expect to see it in the box any day soon,' said dual citizen Michael Dougherty of his mail-in ballot for the upcoming United States presidential election. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

On Tuesday, a group called Democrats Abroad Canada, part of the Democratic Party arm for Americans living outside the US, set up an information table in downtown Whitehorse. A few people signed a get-well card to "an ailing democracy," and looked at information about voting.

"We want to increase the vote, have more people participating," Dougherty said. "We have a responsibility to participate in two democracies, not just one."

The Yukon Bureau of Statistics says that in 2016 the census recorded 655 residents of Yukon who were born in the United States. Of those residents, 460 were Canadian citizens and of that number, 320 were Canadian citizens only, which left 140 dual citizens.



In 2016 the census recorded 195 Americans living in Yukon without having Canadian citizenship.

Democrats Abroad Canada says only a small percentage of eligible voters living abroad cast a ballot. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Voters hold dear 'their one little say'

Dianne Homan is another dual citizen who still votes in US elections. As per the rules, she votes in her last state of residence, which is Wisconsin.

"I have to say, Wisconsin makes it difficult,' Homan said of the experience of obtaining a ballot.

Homan credits Democrats Abroad with helping her with the process.

"I just feel like it's really important to have my one little say in how the country is being governed," she said.

Democrats Abroad shoring up support

Stacy Lewis is another dual citizen and also part of Democrats Abroad. She has lived in Canada since 1986 and has never missed a US presidential election, casting her vote in her home state of Washington.

"I still feel a strong tie to all the issues there. My family is still there. I immigrated to Canada and this is my home but I am still from America and I feel a duty, really, as an American citizen, to vote," she said.

Lewis notes the word Democrat in Democrats Abroad "is a capital D," meaning the organization has ties to the Democratic Party, but that it pledges to help anyone vote, regardless of political affiliation.

A similar organization called Republicans Overseas has not announced any events in Yukon.

According to Democrats Abroad, more than 600,000 people in Canada retain their American voting rights, however in 2016, only about five per cent of those voters cast a ballot.