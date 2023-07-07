Urgent sewer replacement to snarl Whitehorse traffic

A sewer line that carries about half of Whitehorse's sewage is in need of an urgent replacement, according to city officials — and the work is going to snarl traffic in the Range Road area for the next few months.

A tension crack was found along the Takhini sewer line around a manhole on the escarpment behind the Pepsi Softball Centre last summer, the city said. During a technical briefing on Thursday, city staff said they were worried it could lead to a landslide which could pull the sanitary main along with it, or cause an uncontrolled release of waste.

Gareth Earl, with the city's engineering services, said the plan is to build a 1.2-kilometre section of sewer along Range Road and Mountain View Drive. It would travel along a "more gentle slope" and would transport waste using gravity. The $9-million project also involves widening the west shoulder of Mountain View Drive and replacing pipes, he said.

Earl said the construction is taking place in stages, causing the following traffic disruptions:

Closure of the northern end of the Trans-Canada Trail between Mountain View Drive and Range Road until mid-September.

Reduced speeds on Mountain View Drive in July.

Closure of Range Road north of University Drive starting in July or August and through to September.

Closure of Range Road south of University Drive from September to October.

Earl said the Yukon-based Norcope Construction Group is being contracted to do the work. It was one of two compliant bids that came in when the project was put to tender back in May.

Although the work on the main line is expected to be done by October, Earl said he expects parts of Range Road to be re-finished next year.