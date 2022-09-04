Upgraded border crossing collaboration between government and Taku River Tlingit First Nation

The Canada-U.S. border crossing at Fraser, B.C., got an upgrade and the changes do more than tighten security.

The crossing, just south of Yukon, welcomes travellers with a sign acknowledging the land of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation and providing some information on its history.

Chief Charmaine Thom called the new entry point "a project to be proud of."

She said the new sign is more than just aesthetic and that it supports initiatives under United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

Artwork at the new crossing displays three panels, the middle of which demonstrates unity between the Tlingit people living in different communities, Thom said.

Artwork at the new crossing displays three panels, the middle of which demonstrates unity between the Tlingit people living in different communities. (Anna Desmarais/CBC)

She said the First Nation has been collaborating on the new crossing for a year and a half.

Although the borders were implemented in the process of colonization, Thom said it "feels good that they acknowledge that this is the traditional territory of our nation."

She said the signage is a way of respecting the land and of welcoming visitors travelling along the route, as well as indicating who they can contact with questions or information on services.

Charmaine Thom, Chief of Taku River Tlingit First Nation, said she is proud of the project and that it supports UNDRIP initiatives in reconciliation. (Anna Desmarais/CBC)

Wayne Carlick, from Atlin River, is one of the artists who worked on the installation.

He said it's about "bringing back our culture and making it stronger for our children."

"Our people have been mistreated over and over and over again," he said.

"This history that they tried to snuff out is still here. This sign is a reminder of that."

Updates to the border crossing were completed last year, but due to pandemic restrictions, celebrations took place last week.

Nina Patel, with Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), said the upgrade is part of the federal government's commitment in its 2015 budget to modernize border crossings.

The Fraser entry point is the first in that initiative, known as the land border crossing project.

In addition to the land acknowledgement, art and cultural history, Patel said the work modernized security technology for border agents.

Nina Patel of the Canada Border Services Agency said the initiative shows collaboration and emphasized that the agency is committed to ongoing dialogue with the First Nation and First Nations at other crossings for future such projects. (Anna Desmarais/CBC)

As a government official, she said she hopes the changes show "the authenticity of the work that we're trying to do."

"How amazing is it that we can really do something together?"

Patel said that CBSA is committed to continued dialogue and collaboration with First Nations and emphasized the importance of taking the time to understand more about the land you're entering.

"Every person that comes up to this border point will be able to read about it and know the lands that they're on... For me it was such an emotional and an honour to be part of it today."