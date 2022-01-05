Nunavut officials announce 13 positive COVID-19 cases at correctional healing facility in Iqaluit

Thirteen people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Aaqqigiarvik Correctional Healing Facility in Iqaluit, but there is enough space at the facility for them to isolate, says Nunavut's justice minister.

Minister David Akeeagok announced the outbreak Tuesday morning during a live COVID-19 update alongside Premier P.J. Akeeagok, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson and other government officials.

"I want to ensure families of our clients and staff that every safety precaution is being taken," David Akeeagok said.

He said officials identified one positive result at the facility over the weekend, and did about 170 PRC tests of clients and staff as a result. Twelve of those tests have come back positive as well, and they are waiting for more results.

Lockdown in Igloolik

Stricter public health measures are in effect immediately for Igloolik due to rapid spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Patterson announced the measures on Monday. They mean people can't gather indoors in Igloolik unless it's an emergency, and schools are closed, among other measures.

On Monday, data from the government's website showed 13 active and confirmed cases in Igloolik. On Tuesday, that number had risen to 24.

"I fully expect over the next two to three days, we'll see much higher numbers in Igloolik," Patterson said.

Schools reopened Monday for in-person learning in most of Nunavut, but Patterson said that wasn't tied to the growing cases in Igloolik, where cases began mounting over the weekend.

He said health officials do not yet know what is causing the viral spread in Igloolik.

"The message should be that this kind of outbreak in a community can happen at any time," Patterson said. " We have to keep our eyes open to signals that it's happening and maintain flexibility to respond quickly and appropriately when it does happen."

More vaccine doses, tests on the way for communities

Patterson said more doses of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine for 16-and 17-year-olds are expected to start arriving in communities Jan. 30.

The territory held a booster clinic for youth in Iqaluit on the weekend and has more mass vaccination clinics coming.

Health Minister John Main said there will be mass vaccination clinics in 16 communities over the next few weeks, and pediatric vaccines will be available in all communities.

Main said the department doesn't have a specific goal for how many people to vaccinate, though he personally would like to see everyone who is eligible get vaccinated.

Premier P.J. Akeeagok said the territory is receiving 68,000 rapid test kits this week, with instructions in Inuktitut, Inuinnaqtun, French and English.

"We do expect more shipments that we'll be able to distribute to the communities in two weeks' time," he added.

The current state of COVID-19 in Nunavut

Patterson said the territory has corrected its number of how many Nunavut residents have been hospitalized since this oubreak began in December. That number was at 10, but is now at nine.

Looking ahead, Patterson said there is no realistic way to predict what the future of COVID-19 looks like for the territory, but cautioned against using the word "endemic" to describe it.

"[Endemic] means different things to many people, and some are using it to imply that this is as good as it's going to get and we should just accept that," he said.

He said the epidemiological meaning of the word is that it's predictable and steady, with a certain number of infections every year.

"Clearly we're not at this point and we're nowhere near there. COVID might become endemic, or we may see periodic outbreaks and clusters — it's really hard to predict," he said.

P.J. Akeeagok announced a total of 247 active, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut as of Tuesday morning.

There are 24 cases in Arviat, 37 in Baker Lake, 24 in Cambridge Bay, one in Chesterfield Inlet, 11 in Coral Harbour, 24 in Igloolik, 41 in Iqaluit, one in Kimmirut, 13 in Kinngait, 11 in Naujaat, two in Pond Inlet, one in Qikiqtarjuaq, 18 in Rankin Inlet, four in Sanirajak, 29 in Sanikiluaq, three in Taloyoak and three in Whale Cove.

He also reported 90 more Nunavummiut have recovered from the virus as of Tuesday.