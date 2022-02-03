N.W.T. public health officials provide latest on COVID-19 situation 

Public health officials in the N.W.T. will provide an update to media on the medical response to COVID-19 in the territory.

Dr. André Corriveau, deputy chief public health officer and Scott Robertson, who is one of the leads on COVID-19 response for the territorial health authorities, will also take questions from reporters.

The update comes as schools and other institutions continue to deal with outbreaks; including, as of Tuesday, Paul William Kaeser High School in Fort Smith.

A school outbreak is defined by the territorial government as two or more people having developed COVID-19 within a 14-day period, where the transmission for both cases likely occurred within the school or during school activities.

Ulukhaktok, N.W.T. is currently facing an outbreak that rose to 33 cases over the past weekend.

Meanwhile the health centre there is open to emergencies only until Friday, due to a staffing shortage.