Union of Northern Workers starts strike training as talks with N.W.T. gov't fail
N.W.T. gov’t workers start training in Hay River
The Union of Northern Workers bargaining team announced over the weekend that it's starting to train Northwest Territories government workers to strike after a failed attempt at mediation.
'They are insulted': Territorial gov't employees move toward strike vote
Strike mediator Vince Ready was in mediation with the N.W.T. government last week. According to a news release from the union, he adjourned those talks "late in the day" on Oct. 26 "when it became clear that the parties are still far apart."
The union has already started training workers in Hay River to strike, and the release asks members to check the union's website for updates to the strike training schedule.
"All will take place in many communities ASAP," states the release.
The Union of Northern Workers represents about 4,000 government employees.
They've been without a collective bargaining agreement since 2016. The union is asking for three-per-cent wage increases every year for a period of three years.
The territorial government has responded to that request with a proposal to keep wages the same for a period of two years, followed by a one-per-cent increase in year three and a 1.1-per-cent increase in year four.
The union and territorial government are waiting for Ready to deliver a final report on last week's negotiations. If the union and territorial government remain deadlocked, union president Todd Parsons has said there will be a strike.
