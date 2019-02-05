N.W.T. gov't workers could be on picket lines Monday morning, union says

Thousands of employees at the N.W.T. government could be on the picket lines on Monday morning, as the Union of Northern Workers (UNW) served strike notice Tuesday afternoon.

According to the notice, government employees represented by the UNW intend to strike at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 11, if a deal is not reached before then.

The notice says that the union is preparing a "new comprehensive offer" and will make a "last-ditch effort" to come to a new agreement.

The territorial government and the UNW, which represents about 4,000 government employees, have been at a standstill in negotiations of a new collective agreement. The employees represented by the union are working under an agreement that expired in 2016.

"We have no choice left but to put maximum pressure on the government," said UNW president Todd Parsons in the release.

Union of Northern Workers president Todd Parsons speaks to the crowd at the N.W.T. legislative assembly in March 2018. (Randi Beers/CBC)

The territorial government and the union bargaining team are currently scheduled to meet with a mediator, Vince Ready, on Feb. 8 and 9, in an attempt to come to a new agreement.

The two sides met with Ready in October, with talks breaking down a day earlier than scheduled.

In the spring of 2018, the union held a strike vote, which resulted in 70 per cent of respondents voting in favour.

That figure was characterized as low by labour expert Kenneth Thornicroft last month, saying that he believed repeated strike threats from the union could have been an attempt at a bluff.

The UNW is representing several groups of public sector employees currently negotiating with the N.W.T. government, including employees of the N.W.T. Power Corporation and the Hay River Health and Social Services Authority.

The N.W.T. Power Corporation is currently in a strike position, while the Hay River authority held a strike vote last week, and is expected to announce the results Wednesday.

Todd Parsons, in blue in the first row, stands with several representatives of the Union of Northern Workers at the Legislative Assembly Tuesday. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

Notice comes as legislature sits

The territorial government and UNW have been at a standstill over several issues, including wage increases and the government's use of relief workers.

Both the government and union have blamed each other for the standstill, with both sides releasing statements claiming the other is offering misleading facts when it comes to pay, employee status, and the government's current fiscal position.

The union's latest move comes as the territory's MLAs return to the legislature to begin their spring sitting. The state of negotiations is expected to be a major point of discussion, and finance minister Robert C. McLeod is expected to present the territory's budget Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, Parsons and several union representatives sat in the legislative assembly's gallery watching the proceedings.