Contract talks between City of Yellowknife, UNW set to resume this week

Another round of bargaining between the Union of Northern Workers and the City of Yellowknife is set to begin Monday.

This is the third round of talks between the city and the union representing its unionized employees. The two sides met in May and June, but have so far been unable to make a deal.

One of the key issues revolves around the possibility some of the work done at the city's solid waste facility would be contracted out. City workers would be transferred to other jobs.

City officials spoke with union leadership about this earlier in the summer as per the contract, Kerry Penney, the city's communications director, said in an email.

"Contracting out specific functions would provide city employees with the ability to focus on actions contained within the Strategic Waste Management Plan," she said.

Though this is still being considered, the city hasn't decided on whether to follow through with it. Even if it does contract out that work no one will lose their job, Penny said.

An email sent to a union spokeswoman was not immediately returned over the weekend.